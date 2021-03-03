Sion Power Announces Licerion-EV Targeting Electric Vehicles with a Large Format 17 Ah, 400 Wh/kg Cell

“Less than a year ago, Sion Power had demonstrated this technology on a 1.8 Ah cell. Today we have proven the results on large format cells,” says Dr. Urs Schoop, Chief Technology Officer for Sion Power. Dr. Schoop goes on to say that, “Although we have seen many high-energy battery companies in the news, few of them claim to produce cells in high-capacity commercial sizes.”

Licerion-EV technology developed by Sion Power is unique by using metallic lithium on the anode to deliver a combination of high energy per weight and volume as well as meeting the future automotive requirements for fast charge capability, power delivery, long cycle life, and safety.

About Sion Power