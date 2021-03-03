 Skip to main content
Sion Power Announces Licerion-EV Targeting Electric Vehicles with a Large Format 17 Ah, 400 Wh/kg Cell

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#electricvehicles--Sion Power®, a technology leader in high-energy, lithium-metal rechargeable batteries, announces ground-breaking advancements in its Licerion® Electric Vehicle (EV) cell, measuring 400 Wh/kg, 700 Wh/L in a large format 17 Ah pouch cell. Licerion-EV is being designed for electric vehicle applications, focusing on high energy density, increased cycle life, safety, and fast charging capability.

Sion Power is producing up to 17 Ah Licerion-EV cells at its facility in Tucson, Arizona, by stacking electrodes with an approximate size of 100 mm x 100 mm on its pilot systems. Scaling to useful cell sizes is a challenge for high-energy battery technologies. Sion Power has successfully accomplished that scaling process. Both 17 Ah and 6 Ah Licerion-EV cells are routinely produced on the Sion Power pilot line and are undergoing third-party validation tests.

“Less than a year ago, Sion Power had demonstrated this technology on a 1.8 Ah cell. Today we have proven the results on large format cells,” says Dr. Urs Schoop, Chief Technology Officer for Sion Power. Dr. Schoop goes on to say that, “Although we have seen many high-energy battery companies in the news, few of them claim to produce cells in high-capacity commercial sizes.”

Licerion-EV technology developed by Sion Power is unique by using metallic lithium on the anode to deliver a combination of high energy per weight and volume as well as meeting the future automotive requirements for fast charge capability, power delivery, long cycle life, and safety.

About Sion Power

Backed by industry-leading experience in battery development, Sion Power advances the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion® technology. Licerion is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, as is found in a traditional lithium-ion battery. Licerion batteries enable technology for many growth markets such as electric vehicles (EV) and various aerospace applications. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Sion Power is a privately held, vertically integrated organization with over 470 international patents and patent applications. Visit Sion Power on the web at www.sionpower.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Angela Kliever

520-799-7615

akliever@sionpower.com

