Sion Power Introduces a Full-Scale Rechargeable Battery Targeting the Electric Vehicle Industry, Over 400 Wh/kg and 810 Wh/L

“This is a watershed moment for Sion Power’s push toward next-generation electrified vehicles,” says Mr. Tracy Kelley, CEO of Sion Power. Mr. Kelley goes on to say, “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. Our Licerion-EV technology has demonstrated a blend of energy, safety, and electrical performance that is unmatched. We look forward to continued work with our partners to commercialize our revolutionary battery system.”

The Battery Show of North America is held each year in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show is held from September 14 – 16, 2021. Sion Power will be in booth number 1946. Sion Power will have demonstration cells, battery packs, and technical staff available to answer questions at the show.

About Sion Power