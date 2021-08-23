Sion Power Introduces a Full-Scale Rechargeable Battery Targeting the Electric Vehicle Industry, Over 400 Wh/kg and 810 Wh/L

Visit Sion Power at The Battery Show NA in booth number 1946 September 14 – 16, 2021, for the latest information on Licerion-EV
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EV--Sion Power®, a technology leader in high-energy, lithium-metal rechargeable batteries, is introducing their Licerion® rechargeable battery for electric vehicles at The Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan in September. The 17 Ah Licerion Electric Vehicle (EV) cell boasts over 400 Wh/kg and 810 Wh/L in a large-format pouch cell. The company has specifically designed Licerion-EV for next-generation electric vehicle applications, focusing on high energy density, increased cycle life, safety, and fast charging capability.
Unlike many start-up companies, Sion Power is backing Licerion technology with decades of research and development in rechargeable lithium-metal battery technology. The result is a full-scale cell that meets the requirements of next-generation automotive targets. In independent testing, 6 Ah Licerion-EV cells reached over 800 cycles, demonstrated fast charge capability (80% of charge in 15 minutes), excellent power capability, and safety.
“This is a watershed moment for Sion Power’s push toward next-generation electrified vehicles,” says Mr. Tracy Kelley, CEO of Sion Power. Mr. Kelley goes on to say, “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. Our Licerion-EV technology has demonstrated a blend of energy, safety, and electrical performance that is unmatched. We look forward to continued work with our partners to commercialize our revolutionary battery system.”
The Battery Show of North America is held each year in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show is held from September 14 – 16, 2021. Sion Power will be in booth number 1946. Sion Power will have demonstration cells, battery packs, and technical staff available to answer questions at the show.
About Sion Power
Backed by industry-leading experience in battery development, Sion Power advances the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion technology. Licerion is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, as is found in a traditional lithium-ion battery. Licerion batteries enhance the performance of electric vehicles and enable new aerospace applications. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Sion Power is a privately held, vertically integrated organization with over 470 international patents and patent applications. Visit Sion Power on the web at www.sionpower.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Angela Kliever