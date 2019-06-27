BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) announced today the release of its 2018 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. This report was completed in alignment with the GRI Standards and outlines the company’s strategies and achievements of its comprehensive environmental, social and governance platforms.
The full report can be found at https://www.sitecenters.com/2018CSR.
“I am thrilled to provide this, our fifth sustainability report, and the first under the new SITE Centers brand. Our corporate name may have changed, but our commitment to running our business both responsibly and profitably remains as strong as ever,” said David Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that delivering growth for our investors depends on productively engaging a wide range of key constituents including our employees, tenants and communities. I encourage all our stakeholders to use this report to measure progress, our levels of engagement, and our impact on the environment and neighborhoods where we operate.”
Report Highlights:
230 employees participated in our Women of Influence program
Completed over 11,620 employee training hours, averaging 30.7 hours per employee
133 Employees participated in our “Make It Happen” Wellness campaign
Employees served on the boards of 9 non-profit organizations
Company received highest governance ranking of 1 by Institutional Shareholder Services
Contributed to over 340 charitable organizations through our YOUnity program
Engaged with our communities to donate over 10,000 toys to Ronald McDonald Charities and provided donations to American Cancer Society and the Special Olympics
Forged first of its kind relationship with WAYMO, Google’s autonomous vehicle platform, to provide ride service to the patrons of our property located in Phoenix, AZ
Completed comprehensive LED retrofit program at substantially all of the company’s wholly owned properties. This program included over 4,300 parking lot fixtures and is expected to save 4M kWh per year and $900,000 a year in maintenance and operations savings.
Operating 222 electric car charging stations
Generated 4,100 mWh of renewable energy
Diverted 41% of the waste generated on the properties within our tenant waste program
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
Contacts
Matthew Ostrower, 216-755-5500
EVP and Chief Financial Officer