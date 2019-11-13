CarMax Reinvents Logo Sticker; Donates $300,000 to Support Causes that Matter to Customers
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a recent YouGov survey, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) found that the number one reason people display bumper stickers, decals or magnets on their cars is to make a statement about themselves, their values and interests. Of the respondents who had not displayed a sticker, nearly a quarter said it’s because they hadn’t found one that represents them. With that in mind, CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is giving customers in Chicago, Las Vegas and Phoenix the option to swap out the signature CarMax sticker displayed on the cars they sell and replace it with personalized stickers that reflect causes that customers care about. Timed to celebrate National Philanthropy Day on Friday, Nov. 15, CarMax is also demonstrating the company’s financial support of customers’ passions with a total donation of $300,000 to nonprofit partners.
“The needs of our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” says Laura Donahue, vice president, marketing services at CarMax. “We have a genuine focus on what matters to people–from the big details to the small ones. One of those details, currently featured in our new brand campaign, is the CarMax sticker we display on our vehicles. It is important to us that the stickers we offer our customers provide an opportunity to customize their vehicles in a way that has significant meaning to them.”
Each customer who buys a car from CarMax may choose from a selection of personalized stickers to display on their vehicle in place of the traditional CarMax sticker. Sticker options highlight the company’s support for nonprofit partners in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Phoenix that are involved in the following causes: animal welfare, arts and culture, city engagement, education, food security, LGBTQIA+, outdoor conservation, safe communities, veterans and military families, and youth sports and play.
In addition to local nonprofit partners, CarMax is also supporting national nonprofits KaBOOM!, dedicated to creating more equitable playspaces for all kids, and The Mission Continues, empowering veterans to continue their service, and empowering communities with veteran talent, skills and preparedness to generate visible impact. CarMax is also donating to Everytown for Gun Safety in support of its program Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an organization committed to fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.
The limited-edition stickers are available at CarMax stores in Chicago, Las Vegas and Phoenix though March 15, 2020. Please visit CarMax’s Stickers for Good page to learn more.
YouGov Market Research
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2680 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 11th-15th October 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).
