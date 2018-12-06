Local Interventional Nephrologists Randy Cooper, M.D. and Umar
Waheed, M.D., Pioneer Breakthrough Endovascular Arteriovenous Fistula
(endoAVF®) Technology for ESRD Patients
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempe-based interventional nephrologists Randy Cooper, MD and Umar
Waheed, MD, and their team at SKI
Vascular Center, this week became the first ambulatory surgical
center in the US to create a percutaneous arteriovenous fistula (AVF),
using the Ellipsys® Vascular Access System, a game-changing innovation
for patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).
The recently FDA-approved Ellipsys System is a minimally-invasive,
single catheter-based system designed for ESRD patients requiring
hemodialysis. Pioneered in Arizona by Drs. Cooper and Waheed, the new
procedure and technology bring patients a unique non-surgical option for
AVF creation, a procedure that had previously not changed in over 50
years.
A significant advancement for dialysis patients and clinicians, the
Ellipsys System, developed by Avenu
Medical (San Juan Capistrano, CA), transforms an open surgery
connecting an artery to a vein into a minimally invasive procedure using
a needle and a catheter. Using a percutaneous approach, the Ellipsys
procedure replaces an incision with a needle puncture, ultrasound
imaging replaces surgical dissection, and sutures are replaced with
tissue fusion. The procedure can be performed in a physician-based
procedural center, but can also be used in hospitals and ambulatory
surgery centers. After the procedure, the patient leaves with just a
band aid.
Since 1966, the AV fistula was surgically created in an operating room
by sewing a major vein and artery together in the arm. When this is
done, blood from the artery will pass through the vein increasing its
flow rate and diameter. This makes the vein suitable for the insertion
of needles required for hemodialysis treatment. The AVF is the best
method for vascular access reducing hospitalization and mortality with
the additional benefits of longer term patency, improved flow rates and
fewer complications than other methods of vascular access.
No stranger to the groundbreaking technology, Drs. Cooper, Waheed and
the SKI Vascular Center were one of the participating sites in the US
Pivotal Trial for Ellipsys and are now the first site in the state of
Arizona (and first Ambulatory Surgical Center in the nation) to perform
Ellipsys procedures, post-FDA approval. In total, the SKI team have
treated over 40 patients with the technology leading up to FDA approval.
“It is rewarding to be able to offer a simpler, more efficient and
less-invasive option for patients requiring vascular access,” said Dr.
Cooper, who is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of
Arizona. “We’re proud to have been a site in the clinical trial and to
be the first ASC in the country to provide this now FDA approved quality
of life improvement opportunity for ESRD patients. With no incision,
quicker recovery time, and the general simplicity of the fistula
creation, this procedure is so much easier on the patient. Just
yesterday we successfully performed three cases, and we look forward to
many more to come.”
“We’ve been very optimistic about this technique and technology since we
completed the pivotal trial,” said Dr. Waheed, who is also the managing
partner for the SKI Vascular Centers. “Now we’ve had a chance to follow
those patients since the trial concluded three years ago and have seen
first hand that they require significantly less maintenance procedures
to maintain their fistulas. In addition, many patients have been
requesting a percutaneous AVF since the end of the clinical trial and
were unable to get one prior to FDA approval. Now that Ellipsys is FDA
approved, we’re excited to finally be able to start offering patients
this minimally invasive procedure again.”
SKI Vascular Center is part of the Southwest Kidney Institute, an
interconnected network of 47 offices and 70 providers in Arizona. Its
staff of highly trained professionals offers an array of the most
technologically advanced procedures for the prevention and treatment
of dialysis access-related complications and various vascular diseases.
Media: To arrange an interview with Dr. Cooper or patient success
stories, or to receive more information about the new Ellipsys Vascular
Access System, please contact Paul Williams at 310/569-0023 or paul@medialinecommunications.com.
Contacts
Paul Williams, 310/569-0023