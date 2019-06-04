Atlas is engineered to augment or replace EDI, API and other

enterprise technologies to gain end-to-end visibility, reduce business

disruptions and frictions, and improve the digital experience

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky

Republic, an enterprise blockchain company founded by B2B software

veterans, today announced the official launch of its Smart Contract

Platform built to synchronize B2B ecosystems. With Atlas, each smart

contract is powered by a dedicated, permissioned and event driven

blockchain that guarantees performance, confidentiality and

enforceability. Atlas consensus technology uses a unique virtual machine

and proven cryptography that allows each smart contract to be notarized

safely by one of the parties involved or one or multiple third parties

like a blockchain consortium. Business events and records are pushed in

real time through network choreographies to the appropriate recipients.

Recipients can verify them on the fly through their local copy of a

smart contract so they don’t have to blindly trust smart contract

notaries as they would in leading enterprise blockchains.

According to Forrester,

more than 20 billion one-to-one EDI (Electronic Data Interchange)

transactions take place annually. However, EDI standards were designed

before the rise of the internet and power many industries including

supply chain, transportation, healthcare and finance. These antiquated

standards fail to synchronize B2B ecosystems end-to-end which leads to

lack of visibility, mitigation disputes and ultimately a loss of money.

“Most enterprises today basically operate with the equivalent of

one-to-one text messaging when they could obviously benefit more from a

secure form of multimedia group messaging,” said Chris Fabre, founder

and CEO of Sky Republic who spent 10 years as CEO of the middleware

company Axway. “We’ve spent three years investing in research and

development for Atlas. Companies need to reduce friction and gain more

visibility into their supply chain to mitigate the impact of

disruptions. Each year, these disruptions generate over $100B in losses

impacting more than 70%

of companies. We know without a doubt that blockchain is emerging as the

clear answer to go beyond EDI and improving B2B ecosystems.”

While blockchain has traditionally been associated with Bitcoin and

Ethereum, which transact digital cash, it has many additional

applications for enterprises. For example, R3 Corda accelerates

financial workflows and Hyperledger Fabric enables document database

sharing. Atlas blockchain was created to truly synchronize B2B

ecosystems by orchestrating and simplifying multi enterprise processes,

creating consensus on all relevant records (e.g. documents, IoT feeds,

or EDI messages) and to fit with existing IT, business and governance

models. Research firm IDC’s

forecast on blockchain spendings suggests at least a $1 billion

software market by 2022 for currently identified use cases, and new

applications within B2B ecosystems represent a significant opportunity

to match this number on its own.

To implement its vision in air transportation, Sky Republic has

collaborated with SITA, a leader in IT and communications technologies

in the industry, since 2018. The partnership aims at creating solutions

for air cargo, aircraft maintenance and passenger bag domains. SITA

blockchain, powered by Sky Republic’s Atlas platform, won an innovation

award at the IATA 2019 World Cargo Symposium for a solution managing the

chain of custody of aircraft containers.

“We are thrilled with our partnership with Sky Republic and are working

together to build multiple solutions powered by Atlas for the Air

Transportation industry,” said Arnaud Brolly, head of product innovation

portfolio at SITA. “Atlas benefited from Sky Republic’s unique expertise

in blockchain, middleware and B2B solutions and is the perfect platform

to better synchronize supply chains.”

Focused on air transportation and supply chain industries, Sky Republic

is also working on solutions for enterprise customers in healthcare and

finance. Atlas can be used on premise, private or public cloud to

replace or augment existing infrastructures and power new ones.

About Sky Republic

Sky Republic was founded in 2016 by software veterans with decades of

experience delivering world-class middleware products. The company

offers a Smart Contract Platform built to integrate and synchronize B2B

ecosystems beyond traditional EDI, API or other enterprise blockchain

technologies. For more information about Sky Republic, visit www.skyrepublic.com.

Contacts

Kristin Hege

Kristin@conveycommsagency.com

| 480.540.6496

