Provides seamless voice retention and oversight solution for global
financial firms
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarsh®,
helping customers get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their
electronic communications, and CellTrust
Corporation, a pioneer in enterprise mobile communications
compliance enforcement, traceability and security, today announced Connected
Archive support for CellTrust
SL2TM voice content at the Smarsh user conference, SmarshCONNECT
2019.
Global regulatory requirements for the capture, retention and oversight
of voice communications and electronic communications, such as those
from EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID
II) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), continue to
affect more and more organizations in the financial services industry.
With the Smarsh/CellTrust solution, the API-driven delivery of voice
content from CellTrust SL2 to the Connected Archive occurs in
near-real-time.
CellTrust SL2 enables organizations to capture all business-related
communications (including mobile/text messaging and voice
communications) on employees’ personal mobile devices, regardless of
carrier or operating system, and content is seamlessly ingested into the
search-ready Connected Archive from Smarsh. Content is available for
search, review and production within the Connected Archive, alongside
relevant email, instant messaging/collaboration content and social media
in one consolidated, secure repository. The integrated mobile compliance
solution enables customers to leverage the productivity benefits of
their personal mobile devices and strengthens their risk identification
and mitigation efforts.
“The retention and oversight of voice content is a growing concern in
the global financial services market, and through our partnership with
CellTrust, we’re excited to extend our leadership in this area,” said
Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh VP/Product Strategy. “Our unique commitment
to capturing content via APIs directly from the source provides a richer
search and review experience and a more seamless, secure and reliable
transfer of voice content than those archiving providers that use
traditional SMTP email.”
With its CellTrust SL2 integration, as well as the audio
search and analytics capabilities from Cognia, Smarsh continues to
expand capture and archiving support for an industry-leading breadth of
voice and electronic communications channels.
“Smarsh is an important partner for CellTrust, and together we are
innovating to create stronger compliance solutions for the benefit of
our customers,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO. “This
latest integration for voice communication is a critical component for
overall communications compliance.”
For more information, visit www.smarsh.com/connector/celltrust/
