Provides seamless voice retention and oversight solution for global

financial firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarsh®,

helping customers get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their

electronic communications, and CellTrust

Corporation, a pioneer in enterprise mobile communications

compliance enforcement, traceability and security, today announced Connected

Archive support for CellTrust

SL2TM voice content at the Smarsh user conference, SmarshCONNECT

2019.

Global regulatory requirements for the capture, retention and oversight

of voice communications and electronic communications, such as those

from EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID

II) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), continue to

affect more and more organizations in the financial services industry.

With the Smarsh/CellTrust solution, the API-driven delivery of voice

content from CellTrust SL2 to the Connected Archive occurs in

near-real-time.

CellTrust SL2 enables organizations to capture all business-related

communications (including mobile/text messaging and voice

communications) on employees’ personal mobile devices, regardless of

carrier or operating system, and content is seamlessly ingested into the

search-ready Connected Archive from Smarsh. Content is available for

search, review and production within the Connected Archive, alongside

relevant email, instant messaging/collaboration content and social media

in one consolidated, secure repository. The integrated mobile compliance

solution enables customers to leverage the productivity benefits of

their personal mobile devices and strengthens their risk identification

and mitigation efforts.

“The retention and oversight of voice content is a growing concern in

the global financial services market, and through our partnership with

CellTrust, we’re excited to extend our leadership in this area,” said

Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh VP/Product Strategy. “Our unique commitment

to capturing content via APIs directly from the source provides a richer

search and review experience and a more seamless, secure and reliable

transfer of voice content than those archiving providers that use

traditional SMTP email.”

With its CellTrust SL2 integration, as well as the audio

search and analytics capabilities from Cognia, Smarsh continues to

expand capture and archiving support for an industry-leading breadth of

voice and electronic communications channels.

“Smarsh is an important partner for CellTrust, and together we are

innovating to create stronger compliance solutions for the benefit of

our customers,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO. “This

latest integration for voice communication is a critical component for

overall communications compliance.”

For more information, visit www.smarsh.com/connector/celltrust/

or www.celltrust.com/products/celltrust-sl2/.

About Smarsh

Smarsh helps financial services organizations get ahead – and stay ahead

– of the risk within their electronic communications. Smarsh has

established the industry standard for the efficient review and

production of content from the diverse range of channels that

organizations now use to communicate. With innovative capture, archiving

and monitoring solutions that extend across the industry’s widest

breadth of channels, customers can leverage the productivity benefits of

email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant

messaging/collaboration, websites and voice while efficiently

strengthening their compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

A global client base, including the top 10 banks in the United States

and the largest banks in Europe, Canada and Asia, manages billions of

conversations each month with the Smarsh Connected Suite. The company is

headquartered in Portland, Ore. with nine offices worldwide, including

locations in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Bangalore, India. For

more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, is a pioneer and

global leader in enterprise mobile communications compliance,

enforcement, traceability, eDiscovery and security for highly regulated

industries. CellTrust helps organizations leverage the power of mobile

communication while meeting regulatory compliance and minimizing risk.

Tens of thousands of people within the financial services, government

and healthcare industries across 100+ countries count on CellTrust

SL2 to capture and protect their mobile communication. (FINRA,

SEC, DFA, GLBA, SOX, IIROC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, HIPAA). https://www.celltrust.com/

©2019 CellTrust Corporation. All rights reserved. CellTrust, the

CellTrust logo, and the CellTrust product names and logos are either

registered trademarks or trademarks of CellTrust Corporation. In

addition, other companies’ names and products mentioned in this

document, if any, may be either registered trademarks or trademarks of

their respective owners and do not imply endorsement, approval or

affiliation with CellTrust.

Contacts

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Smarsh, Inc.

+1-408-896-3307

jkreuzer@luminapr.com

Tammara Anderton

Vice President, Marketing, CellTrust

Corporation

+1-480-712-1002

PR@celltrust.com

