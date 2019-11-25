Blue Mountain Energy Partners with The Cannabis Reporter to Educate Cannabis Growers on How to Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Footprint
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BlueMountainEnergy--Blue Mountain Energy (BME), a leading provider of high-efficiency climate control solutions for indoor cannabis cultivation facilities, has partnered with The Cannabis Reporter to educate growers about ways in which they can significantly reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. BME will be at MJ BIZ CON Booth #C8830 December 11 through 13th showing off its state-of-the-art Sierra Fresh Air Systems to cannabis cultivators seeking to cut operating costs. These innovative and remarkably efficient HVAC systems are powered by natural gas and propane, making them ideal for growers operating in the Southwest and California, where electricity is particularly expensive.
“As the cannabis space becomes more competitive, we see business owners paying a lot more attention to operating costs. Owners proactively seeking ways to enhance efficiency and reduce their overall operating and maintenance costs will be able to stay competitive and thrive. Frankly, those who don’t will find it tough to survive as the market matures,” said BME Director Tommis Young. “Our Sierra Fresh Air Systems are powered by natural gas and are an ideal cost-cutting solution for many growers. In fact, we have seen electricity costs reduced by over 80% when compared to conventional HVAC units.”
While energy cost is a major consideration for growers when determining the scale of their operations, energy requirements can determine the allowable size of operations, particularly in regions where local electric grids are at capacity. When the industry was in its infancy, an uptick in electricity blackouts in Colorado and Oregon could be traced to cannabis cultivation facilities, according to the American Public Power Association. To put this into perspective, high-intensity lights and adequate climate control system required for growing a canopy of just four plants in a four square-foot space can use as much electricity as 29 refrigerators. Growers are often taxed for infrastructure upgrades required to accommodate larger operations.
By utilizing high-efficiency heat pumps powered by natural gas and propane, Sierra Fresh Air Systems can reliably cool heat-intensive lighting and regulate the cultivation environment with multi-zoned or hydronic chiller temperature control without the need for expensive electrical infrastructure upgrades. For operators seeking to maximize yields, this translates into more lights and, therefore, more plants to maximize ROI in larger facility spaces.
“We are proud to partner with an innovative company like Blue Mountain Energy,” said Snowden Bishop, Editor of The Cannabis Reporter and Host of its flagship syndicated radio show. “They are committed to helping cannabis growers capitalize on sustainability. In addition to lowering cost and minimizing barriers associated with excessive energy consumption, Blue Mountain is helping growers maximize yields and ROI with energy-efficient technology that minimizes their carbon footprint.”
Blue Mountain Energy offers cannabis cultivators a free Energy Efficiency Consultation that includes a life cycle cost analysis, allowing operators to compare both the short- and long-term costs of utilizing conventional HVAC units compared to natural gas-driven systems such as Sierra Fresh Air Systems.
MJ BIZ CON BOOTH # C8830
Blue Mountain Energy
2949 West Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas 89032
702-815-0600
Kelly Wood
480-239-0109