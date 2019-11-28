PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart devices can increase the convenience of controlling household devices dramatically. One of the downsides of smart devices is the cost. The biggest brands in the smart home space have released discounts on smart lights, plugs, switches, and more. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:
Smart Cameras and Video Doorbells
Save up to $210 on the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System.
Save up to $40 on the Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera.
Save up to $65 on the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera.
Save up to $70 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Save up to $80 on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell.
Save up to $120 on the Lorex 8-Channel 5MP DVR Security System. This product is also available at Walmart.
Save up to $200 on the Night Owl 6-Channel 4K W2 Fusion Hybrid Security DVR.
Smart Lightbulbs Black Friday
Save up to $36 on Philips Hue 2 Pack Starter Kit. This offer is available at Amazon.
Save up to $30 on a Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit. This offer can be purchased on Amazon.
Save up to $55 on a Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit. Target will be offering a $55 gift card with purchase.
Save $10 on a Philips Hue White and Color Smart Lightstrip. This offer is available at Walmart.
Save $35 on a Philips 80" Hue Light Strip. This offer is available at Target and comes in the form of a gift card.
Other Smart Home Devices
Save up to $46 on the Nest 3rd-Generation Learning Thermostat.
Save up to $30 on the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat.
Save up to $10 on the Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa.
Save up to $50 on the Samsung F-MN US-2 Home Monitoring Kit.
Save up to $25 on the Wemo Mini Smart Plug.
Save up to $9 on the Gosund Smart Light Switch.
Save up to $67 on the Yale Assure Lock with Z-Wave.
It’s now possible to control a large portion of a home through smartphone apps and digital assistants like Siri and Alexa. The smart ecosystem is diverse and not all devices can communicate with one another. Some smart home products play nicely with Apple’s HomeKit, while others focus on Google Assistant. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Many smart home devices have bridges that connect devices together. Philips Hue smart lights represent one such system. Smart devices can often be scheduled to turn off and on at specific times. Some can be even programmed using services such as IFTTT.
Smart plugs allow devices to be turned on and off at specific times. Smart switches can allow people to control lights through their smartphones. Companies like Yale produce smart locks that can be remotely opened and allow for keyless access to homes and buildings. Increasingly, even kitchen devices like slow cookers are becoming smart.
The availability and pricing of discounts varies during Black Friday. Some smart home devices may be on sale for Cyber Monday, but it’s not certain which ones.
