SmartHealth PayCard™ and Exclusive Surgeries Solutions™ collaborate to offer patients transformative financial solution for healthcare

PLANO, Texas, & PEORIA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartHealth PayCard, LLC™ (SHPC), a healthtech payment solutions leader, today announced a distributor agreement with Exclusive Surgeries Solutions, LLC, (ESurgeries), a provider of healthcare concierge service benefits for self-insured employers and third-party administrators. Through the agreement, ESurgeries is offering the SHPC Mastercard® as a payment solution for patients at more than 1,500 affiliated ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across the U.S.
Based in Peoria, Ariz., ESurgeries navigates patients and their employers through the often complex maze of surgical claims, billing and payments, from diagnosis through recovery. It organizes the extensive paperwork exchanged between employers, billing companies, TPAs and providers while connecting patients with experienced, board-certified surgeons operating at thoroughly vetted ASCs.
“We are committed to helping patients access the high-quality surgical care they deserve while driving costs and complexity out their care experience, and SmartHealth PayCard is a great complement to that mission,” said Kelly Webb, ESurgeries vice president of sales and marketing. “Like ESurgeries, the SHPC Mastercard is removing obstacles to care for patients across the country while also helping make the jobs of ASC financial counselors and billing specialists much easier in the process.”
The SHPC Mastercard is a financial solution focused exclusively on healthcare expenses. After an application process that takes mere minutes, approved cardholders receive a card number to immediately access a revolving credit line of up to $30,000. With an APR never higher than 18 percent, the SHPC Mastercard can be used to pay for any health-related deductibles, copays, co-insurance, prescriptions, urgent/emergency care and other daily health needs not covered by traditional insurance, as well as veterinary services for pets.
At no additional cost, cardholders can also save up to 85 percent on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide as well as receive up to $5,000 in Accident Medical Expense benefits and a $5,000 Accidental Death benefit.
“We are pleased to support ESurgeries’ efforts to improve access to high-quality, affordable surgical services while enhancing the experience for patients, their employers and their providers,” said Jeff Blankinship, SHPC co-founder. “We share their passion for helping patients get the care they need, when they need it without worrying about how they’re going to pay for it. At the same time, with a solution that assures quick, full payment without any additional fees, we’re liberating providers from billing and collection headaches and enabling them to focus more completely on patient care.”
Paul Clampitt, who co-founded SHPC with Blankinship in 2019, said the partnership with ESurgeries is the latest step in a continuing effort to drive complexity out of healthcare delivery and payment.
“ESurgeries is bringing a disruptive solution to the healthcare ecosystem that delivers exceptional surgical care at more affordable price for self-ensured employers and expands the range of choices and options available to their employees,” said Clampitt. “Their purpose goes hand-in-hand with SmartHealth PayCard, which empowers consumers with a payment solution that gives them the flexibility to handle costs not covered by their insurance while also giving them better control of the direction of their care.”
About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC
Based in Plano, Texas, SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers and society at large. For more information, please visit SmartHealthPayCard.com and also watch this brief video overview.
About Exclusive Surgeries Solutions LLC
Founded in 2014 and based in Peoria, Arizona, Exclusive Surgeries Solutions provides public- and private-sector employers, unions, non-profit organizations and professional associations with a unique, voluntary surgical management program to deliver efficient, high-quality surgical care. ESurgeries supports self-insured employers by connecting their employees with a national network of well-regulated ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) staffed by board-certified surgeons who perform a wide range of common surgical procedures at reduced cost to patients and their employers. Through its surgical concierge service, ESurgeries simplifies back-office administrative processes, enabling providers to focus on improved patient relationships while helping patients focus on their health. For more information, visit www.esurgeries.com.
