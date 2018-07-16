Focus on Industry Transformation and Putting Customers at the Center

of Technology Investment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NARUC--SmartMark

Communications announced today that its President and CEO, Juliet

Shavit, will be speak today at the NARUC Summer Policy Summit taking

place at the Fairmont Princess Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. Shavit will

be speaking on the importance of putting customers front and center of

the business case for large scale technology investment. She is part of

a panel presenting to the Committee on Electricity and the Taskforce on

Innovation.

Shavit will be participating on a panel entitled “Maximizing the

Benefits of Technology through Customer Engagement.” Her areas of

expertise include AMI customer education, IoT, smart cities and

utilities of the future.

Shavit is founder of SmartEnergy

IP, a division within SmartMark Communications, dedicated to helping

utilities educate consumers on the benefits of smart grid technology and

grid modernization.

About SmartMark Communications

For nearly two decades, SmartMark Communications has been a world leader

in strategic communications, helping businesses emerge as leaders in the

industries they perform. Today, SmartMark has expanded its services to

include consumer strategy solutions for businesses looking to improve

their overall customer experience.

Learn more at smartmarkglobal.com

About SmartEnergy IP™

SmartEnergy IP is a research and consulting organization within

SmartMark Communications, LLC that is dedicated to helping utilities and

stakeholders articulate the benefits of Smart Grid technology investment

and innovation for consumers. SmartMark Communications has over a decade

of experience in the energy and utilities customer care domain, helping

utilities and suppliers market effectively to customers. For more

information, visit: www.smartenergy-ip.com.

Contacts

SmartMark Communications, LLC and SmartEnergy IP

Lyndsay Pocorobba,

+1-215-504-4272

lyndsay@smartmarkusa.com

