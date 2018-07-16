Focus on Industry Transformation and Putting Customers at the Center
of Technology Investment
Communications announced today that its President and CEO, Juliet
Shavit, will be speak today at the NARUC Summer Policy Summit taking
place at the Fairmont Princess Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. Shavit will
be speaking on the importance of putting customers front and center of
the business case for large scale technology investment. She is part of
a panel presenting to the Committee on Electricity and the Taskforce on
Innovation.
Shavit will be participating on a panel entitled “Maximizing the
Benefits of Technology through Customer Engagement.” Her areas of
expertise include AMI customer education, IoT, smart cities and
utilities of the future.
Shavit is founder of SmartEnergy
IP, a division within SmartMark Communications, dedicated to helping
utilities educate consumers on the benefits of smart grid technology and
grid modernization.
About SmartMark Communications
For nearly two decades, SmartMark Communications has been a world leader
in strategic communications, helping businesses emerge as leaders in the
industries they perform. Today, SmartMark has expanded its services to
include consumer strategy solutions for businesses looking to improve
their overall customer experience.
Learn more at smartmarkglobal.com
About SmartEnergy IP™
SmartEnergy IP is a research and consulting organization within
SmartMark Communications, LLC that is dedicated to helping utilities and
stakeholders articulate the benefits of Smart Grid technology investment
and innovation for consumers. SmartMark Communications has over a decade
of experience in the energy and utilities customer care domain, helping
utilities and suppliers market effectively to customers. For more
information, visit: www.smartenergy-ip.com.
