NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ameritrade?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ameritradelt;/agt;--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) exhibited its latest biometric

fingerprint activated credit card last week at the Payments Summit held

in Phoenix, Arizona.

SmartMetric's President & CEO spoke at the Payments Summit Conference on

the subject of Biometric Cards in the credit card industry.

SmartMetric recently signed an agreement for the production of its

biometric credit card to include the Advantis EMV card chip along with

the Advantis chip card operating system. The Advantis credit card chip

and operating system is being used in the payments cards of 100 Banks

globally. More than 1.3 Billion payment cards have been issued with the

Advantis chip and software.

Biometrics, and in particular fingerprint biometrics, provide very

strong authentication and security, unlike alpha numeric passwords that

can be hacked using the power of a computer found in most of today’s

smartphones. High resolution and total fingerprint scan along with live

detection make fingerprint scanning the number one immediate test of a

person's identity.

SmartMetric has developed biometric cards for banking, cyber security

and building access along with other special biometric secured cards

such as a portable medical files card for frequent travelers.

SmartMetric holds five issued patents pertaining to its biometric

credit/debit card. It is currently being offered to Banks in the United

States, Latin America and soon to be released to Banks in Europe.

The SmartMetric biometric card is as thin as a standard credit card with

a fully functional fingerprint scanner built inside the card along with

a rechargeable battery that allows the card to be used on all card

readers including ATMs.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric credit card:

Using

the SmartMetric Card at an ATM

Storing

your fingerprint on your card

SmartMetric

Biometric Portable Medical Records Card

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements

contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that

involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking

statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the

Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are

not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and

uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those

indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various

factors.

Contacts

SmartMetric, Inc.

Chaya Hendrick

+1.702.990.3687

chaya@smartmetric.com

www.smartmetric.com

Investor Relations

Steffan Dalsgard

Everest Corporate

Advisors, Inc.

+1.702.334.7791

+1.415.250.0105

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles