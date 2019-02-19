NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ameritrade?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ameritradelt;/agt;--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) has been invited to present a talk on
“biometric credit cards” at this year's Payments Summit being held in
Phoenix, Arizona between March 11 to 14, 2019 at the Phoenix Hyatt
Regency Hotel.
SmartMetric’s President and CEO Chaya Hendrick will be giving a talk on
Biometric Credit Cards on Thursday 14th at 9:00am to 10:15am.
The presentation is titled the Future of Payments Cards, EMV Biometric
Smart Cards.
SmartMetric is a United States based company who is a recognized leader
in the development and integration of fingerprint scanning biometrics
into credit/debit and other security related cards. The company has
developed an independently powered biometric credit card that uses an
internal battery to power a miniature fingerprint scanner inside the
credit card. The fingerprint scanner instantly verifies the card user
and activates the card for a card transaction.
The Payments Summit is the premier industry event covering all things
payments, including FinTech, EMV chip technology, mobile wallets, NFC,
contactless, open transit systems and more. Attend the 12th
annual Payments Summit and get the latest on all of these exciting
technologies and the many business opportunities they can unlock.
2019 will mark the second year that the Secure Technology Alliance and
the U.S. Payments Forum are combining the Payments Summit with the U.S.
Payments Forum All-Member Meeting, resulting in the most comprehensive
gathering of card and payments professionals than ever before
To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video
of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.
Contacts
SmartMetric, Inc.
Chaya Hendrick
President & CEO
3960
Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 500
Las Vegas, Nevada. 89169 USA
Tel:
+1.702.990.3687
Investor Relations
Steffan Dalsgard
Everest Corporate
Advisors, Inc.
+1.702.334.7791
+1.415.250.0105