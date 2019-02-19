NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ameritrade?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ameritradelt;/agt;--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) has been invited to present a talk on

“biometric credit cards” at this year's Payments Summit being held in

Phoenix, Arizona between March 11 to 14, 2019 at the Phoenix Hyatt

Regency Hotel.

SmartMetric’s President and CEO Chaya Hendrick will be giving a talk on

Biometric Credit Cards on Thursday 14th at 9:00am to 10:15am.

The presentation is titled the Future of Payments Cards, EMV Biometric

Smart Cards.

SmartMetric is a United States based company who is a recognized leader

in the development and integration of fingerprint scanning biometrics

into credit/debit and other security related cards. The company has

developed an independently powered biometric credit card that uses an

internal battery to power a miniature fingerprint scanner inside the

credit card. The fingerprint scanner instantly verifies the card user

and activates the card for a card transaction.

The Payments Summit is the premier industry event covering all things

payments, including FinTech, EMV chip technology, mobile wallets, NFC,

contactless, open transit systems and more. Attend the 12th

annual Payments Summit and get the latest on all of these exciting

technologies and the many business opportunities they can unlock.

2019 will mark the second year that the Secure Technology Alliance and

the U.S. Payments Forum are combining the Payments Summit with the U.S.

Payments Forum All-Member Meeting, resulting in the most comprehensive

gathering of card and payments professionals than ever before

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video

of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this

press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking

statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the

meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results,

performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed

or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can

identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may,"

"could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe,"

"estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will,"

"would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the

negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking

statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that,

while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently

uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially

from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to

access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our

plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry

and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital

markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on

Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not

to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are

made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to

update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect

actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions

or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except

to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more

forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will

make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking

statements. Investors and security holders are urged to

carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings

with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual

Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and

Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Contacts

SmartMetric, Inc.

Chaya Hendrick

President & CEO

3960

Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 500

Las Vegas, Nevada. 89169 USA

Tel:

+1.702.990.3687

ceo@smartmetric.com

www.smartmetric.com

Investor Relations

Steffan Dalsgard

Everest Corporate

Advisors, Inc.

+1.702.334.7791

+1.415.250.0105

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles