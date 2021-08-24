SmartRent Completes Business Combination with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, FWAA's and SmartRent's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions, SmartRent's product roadmap, including the expected timing of new product releases, SmartRent's plans to expand its product availability globally, the expected use of capital following the transaction, including SmartRent's ability to accomplish the initiatives outlined above. Any forward-looking statements herein are based solely on the expectations or predictions of FWAA or SmartRent and do not express the expectations, predictions or opinions of SmartRent in any way. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends" or "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," within FWAA's (i) Form S-1 filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021, and (ii) definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are based on FWAA's or SmartRent's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither FWAA nor SmartRent is under any obligation and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.