With More than 50,000 Apartments Being Brought Online by 2019, Series

A Investment to Support SmartRent’s Rapid Growth and Large-Scale

National Deployments

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent,

the smart home automation platform company for property managers and

renters, today announced it has closed a $5 million funding round led by Real

Estate Technology Ventures (RET Ventures). The round brings

SmartRent’s total funding to more than $10 million to date to help fuel

the company’s accelerated growth and large-scale national deployments as

it leads the multi-family apartment industry to safely, securely and

profitably embrace technology to automate multi-dwelling units. The

Company has gained significant traction as it will complete 15,000

installations by year end and already have an additional 35,000

apartments committed for 2019.

The SmartRent platform, an end-to-end smart home technology solution for

multi-dwelling units, connects hardware with proprietary web and mobile

software to streamline operations, enhance the resident experience and

provide owners with a digital layer of asset protection. The platform

helps property owners and managers lower expenses and provides an

entirely new way of monitoring and protecting assets, all while

providing residents with a new revenue-generating amenity. The

automation benefits SmartRent brings to property managers in a single

platform include: full property access control, surveillance, thermostat

control, leak detection and power monitoring to aid with predictive

maintenance.

“Smart Apartment technology is becoming a ‘must have’ amenity for any

multifamily or single-family rental operator looking to optimize

operations as well as cater to today’s tech-savvy resident,” said John

Helm, Partner, Real Estate Technology Ventures. “We thoroughly examined

nine different companies and SmartRent consistently came out on top

across every key measurable. In fact, we’ve been so impressed by the

company that nearly all of our limited partners, accounting for close to

one million apartment units, are in some stage of discussion with

SmartRent for pilots or broader national deployments.”

Flexible and easy to implement in any rental property type at any stage,

including ground-up developments, retrofits, high-rises and garden style

properties, SmartRent offers major benefits to property owners and

managers including:

Asset Protection



  • Sensors provide 24/7 asset protection against water leaks, smoke/fire,
    carbon monoxide


  • Identify a variety of routine issues to alert property managers when
    to repair and replace equipment that can cause significant damage
    during failure, i.e. washing machines, water heaters, and sinks

Vacant Unit Management



  • 24/7 Remote Access Control over all door locks through a simple
    Android or iOS mobile app


  • Fully digitized locks and unit access streamline and simplify unit
    turns


  • Reduce vacant unit utility consumption and eliminate energy waste

Virtual 24/7 Leasing Office



  • Automations & Scenes features create an enhanced showing experience


  • Enable secure self-showings for pre-screened applicants

Since the raise of its seed round in January 2017, the SmartRent team

has grown by more than 50 percent with key hires in the areas of

operations, support and installation. The new Series A investment will

be used to drive SmartRent’s service growth from its current 15-state

footprint to over 40 states, with major hubs in Denver, Phoenix,

Washington D.C., Seattle, Philadelphia and Northern and Southern

California.

“Until now, smart home technology has been primarily available only for

homeowners,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO, SmartRent. “This is no longer the

case, and our business is growing exponentially. This strategic

investment - from the venture firm established by the multifamily

industry to help drive innovation across the industry will help us more

rapidly scale and provide the benefits of smart-apartments to all

multifamily owners across the country.”

About Real Estate Technology Ventures

Real Estate Technology Ventures (RET Ventures) is the first

industry-backed early stage venture fund focused on building

cutting-edge real estate technology companies for the multifamily

industry. The Firm connects the smartest rent tech solutions with the

largest network of multifamily and single-family rental units in North

America. RET Ventures works with high quality entrepreneurs to rapidly

scale their businesses by leveraging the knowledge and expertise of its

team and limited partners, who own close to one million units. In turn,

these owners receive early access and insight into the most effective

technology solutions. For more information, please visit www.retv.vc.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is the smart home automation platform company

for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to

provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all

their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through

all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information

please visit www.smartrent.com.

Contacts

fama PR on behalf of Real Estate Technology Ventures

Eric Searle,

617-986-5020

retv@famapr.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles