With More than 50,000 Apartments Being Brought Online by 2019, Series
A Investment to Support SmartRent’s Rapid Growth and Large-Scale
National Deployments
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent,
the smart home automation platform company for property managers and
renters, today announced it has closed a $5 million funding round led by Real
Estate Technology Ventures (RET Ventures). The round brings
SmartRent’s total funding to more than $10 million to date to help fuel
the company’s accelerated growth and large-scale national deployments as
it leads the multi-family apartment industry to safely, securely and
profitably embrace technology to automate multi-dwelling units. The
Company has gained significant traction as it will complete 15,000
installations by year end and already have an additional 35,000
apartments committed for 2019.
The SmartRent platform, an end-to-end smart home technology solution for
multi-dwelling units, connects hardware with proprietary web and mobile
software to streamline operations, enhance the resident experience and
provide owners with a digital layer of asset protection. The platform
helps property owners and managers lower expenses and provides an
entirely new way of monitoring and protecting assets, all while
providing residents with a new revenue-generating amenity. The
automation benefits SmartRent brings to property managers in a single
platform include: full property access control, surveillance, thermostat
control, leak detection and power monitoring to aid with predictive
maintenance.
“Smart Apartment technology is becoming a ‘must have’ amenity for any
multifamily or single-family rental operator looking to optimize
operations as well as cater to today’s tech-savvy resident,” said John
Helm, Partner, Real Estate Technology Ventures. “We thoroughly examined
nine different companies and SmartRent consistently came out on top
across every key measurable. In fact, we’ve been so impressed by the
company that nearly all of our limited partners, accounting for close to
one million apartment units, are in some stage of discussion with
SmartRent for pilots or broader national deployments.”
Flexible and easy to implement in any rental property type at any stage,
including ground-up developments, retrofits, high-rises and garden style
properties, SmartRent offers major benefits to property owners and
managers including:
Asset Protection
Sensors provide 24/7 asset protection against water leaks, smoke/fire,
carbon monoxide
Identify a variety of routine issues to alert property managers when
to repair and replace equipment that can cause significant damage
during failure, i.e. washing machines, water heaters, and sinks
Vacant Unit Management
24/7 Remote Access Control over all door locks through a simple
Android or iOS mobile app
Fully digitized locks and unit access streamline and simplify unit
turns
Reduce vacant unit utility consumption and eliminate energy waste
Virtual 24/7 Leasing Office
Automations & Scenes features create an enhanced showing experience
Enable secure self-showings for pre-screened applicants
Since the raise of its seed round in January 2017, the SmartRent team
has grown by more than 50 percent with key hires in the areas of
operations, support and installation. The new Series A investment will
be used to drive SmartRent’s service growth from its current 15-state
footprint to over 40 states, with major hubs in Denver, Phoenix,
Washington D.C., Seattle, Philadelphia and Northern and Southern
California.
“Until now, smart home technology has been primarily available only for
homeowners,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO, SmartRent. “This is no longer the
case, and our business is growing exponentially. This strategic
investment - from the venture firm established by the multifamily
industry to help drive innovation across the industry will help us more
rapidly scale and provide the benefits of smart-apartments to all
multifamily owners across the country.”
About Real Estate Technology Ventures
Real Estate Technology Ventures (RET Ventures) is the first
industry-backed early stage venture fund focused on building
cutting-edge real estate technology companies for the multifamily
industry. The Firm connects the smartest rent tech solutions with the
largest network of multifamily and single-family rental units in North
America. RET Ventures works with high quality entrepreneurs to rapidly
scale their businesses by leveraging the knowledge and expertise of its
team and limited partners, who own close to one million units. In turn,
these owners receive early access and insight into the most effective
technology solutions. For more information, please visit www.retv.vc.
About SmartRent
Founded in 2017, SmartRent is the smart home automation platform company
for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to
provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all
their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through
all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information
please visit www.smartrent.com.
