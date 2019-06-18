Bain Capital Ventures Leads the Smart Home Company’s Latest Round of

Financing; Fred Tuomi to Join Board of Directors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent,

the smart home automation platform company for multifamily property

managers and renters, today announced it has closed a $32 million Series

B funding round led by Bain

Capital Ventures along with additional investment from RET

Ventures and leading multifamily operators including UDR, Inc.,

Essex Property Trust, and Starwood Capital. The round is intended to

help the company bolster its leadership position within the smart

apartment market by investing in additional development resources and

optimizing its ability to perform rapid, large-scale deployments.

SmartRent has more than 40,000 units currently installed and 66,000

additional units under agreement for 2019 – a 145% year-over-year

increase – with some of the largest multifamily organizations in North

America.

SmartRent provides the technology lynchpin that enables apartment

property owners and managers to save thousands of dollars per property

on operating costs while driving increased revenue as its smart home

platform reflects resident’s tech-infused lifestyles and is considered a

valuable amenity.

UDR,

a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, is among many large

multifamily owner/operators utilizing SmartRent’s end-to-end smart home

technology solution to streamline operations, protect assets, and

enhance resident experience. UDR identified smart home technology as a

key area of investment and has plans to implement a variety of

SmartRent’s offerings, including smart locks, thermostats, light

switches, and leak sensors, in 20,000 units by the end of summer 2019.

UDR’s SmartRent deployment will boost top- and bottom-line growth for

the multifamily organization as residents are willing to pay a premium

for new smart home technologies connected and controlled through one

application and the technology offers significant benefits to

controllable expenses.

“Since implementing SmartRent’s smart apartment technology, the feedback

from residents and employees alike has been very positive,” said Jerry

Davis, President and COO, UDR. “With SmartRent’s help, UDR continues to

be on the forefront of innovation and addressing our customers’ wants.”

“Smart home technology adoption within multifamily organizations is

booming, and SmartRent is the clear leader within the space,” said Matt

Harris, partner, Bain Capital Ventures. “Our firm’s expertise in helping

emerging technology companies effectively scale in large markets

perfectly aligns with SmartRent’s aspirations for expansion. We are

excited to partner with the team to build a world-class business that

capitalizes on a major market need.”

In addition to Bain Capital Ventures providing support for SmartRent,

former Invitation Homes CEO Fred Tuomi will be joining the company’s

Board of Directors. Throughout his 35-year career, Tuomi solidified

himself as an innovative leader within the residential rental industry

by serving in executive positions at Starwood Waypoint Homes and Equity

Residential while also serving on numerous industry boards and executive

committees, including the National Home Rental Council, National

Multifamily Housing Council, California Housing Council, California

Apartment Association, and the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate. He

currently serves on the advisory board of the Neighborhood Investment

Company and Cure Violence.

“We’re proud that so many innovators within the real estate, technology,

and investment communities see the value in our platform and are

committed to helping us grow,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO, SmartRent.

“SmartRent continues to perform well as multifamily organizations that

own and control more than 1.4 million units are either in the pilot

process or are actively deploying the SmartRent solution across their

portfolio. This round of funding will help SmartRent accelerate these

deployments and develop additional capabilities to solidify our

leadership position in what is quickly becoming a must-have technology

for the multifamily industry.”

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain

Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate

their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in startups

driving transformation across industries, from security and cloud

infrastructure to logistics and e-commerce to finance and healthcare.

The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 240 companies,

including DocuSign, Jet.com, Kiva Systems, Lime, LinkedIn, Rapid7, Redis

Labs, Rent the Runway, Rubrik, SendGrid and SurveyMonkey. Bain Capital

Ventures has $5.2 billion in assets under management with offices in San

Francisco, New York, Boston and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn

and Twitter.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is a smart home

automation platform company for property managers and renters. The

SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with

seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering

additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control

offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com.

