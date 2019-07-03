I get lots of questions about the mechanics of filing for Social Security benefits. Some of the questions seem very basic to me. But then I remind myself that even though I've been doing this stuff for 45 years, for most of my readers, filing for Social Security is an overwhelming and once-in-a-lifetime experience. Here are some questions from overwhelmed people.
I am turning 62 in November and plan to start my Social Security benefits then. When and how should I file? Friends have told me I need to start the process at least six months ahead of time because it takes the government that long to get things right.
A: I know people like to think of the federal government as this inefficient monster bureaucracy that can't do anything right. But handling Social Security claims doesn't fall into that category. In fact, the Social Security Administration processes most retirement claims in just one or two weeks. So you could even wait until November to file for your retirement benefits and everything would be OK. But it's probably best to start the ball rolling two or three months ahead of time. I'd suggest going online at www.socialsecurity.gov sometime in September to file your retirement claim.
Both my wife and I turn 66 in August. I called SSA's 800 number to set up an appointment to file for our benefits. But I was told the first available appointment at our local Social Security office isn't until November. They offered us an earlier appointment at another Social Security office 50 miles away. We don't want to drive that far. What should we do?
A: I guess it's a sign of the times that your local Social Security office is booked up six months in advance. This is what happens when 10,000 new retirees are signing up for Social Security every day, and at the same time, the powers-that-be in Washington have enforced a 15% cut in SSA's staff.
However, I guess we all just have to deal with that. In your case, I'm a little puzzled why you didn't take that appointment at the other Social Security office. Gosh, I know people who would drive 50 miles to go shopping or to eat at a restaurant. So why not take a one-hour drive for a once-in-a-lifetime event like signing up for Social Security benefits?
Anyway, if you don't want to drive, you could file online at www.socialsecurity.gov. However, since both you and your wife are turning 66 this year, I suppose there is a chance you might want to employ the soon-to-be-eliminated strategy called file and restrict. That means one of you would file for retirement benefits while the other files a spousal claim with plans to save his or her own retirement application until age 70 to get a 32% "delayed retirement" bonus. I've been told by many readers that the online claims process isn't conducive to the file and restrict strategy. So if you want to file and restrict, I'd gas up the car and take that 50-mile drive.
I tried several times to get through to SSA at the 800 number. Both times, I was on hold for more than 30 minutes, and then I just hung up. I need to file for my Social Security. What should I do?
A: See my prior answer about ever-increasing workloads and ever-decreasing staff at SSA. All I can tell you is that patience is a virtue. To test the system, I tried calling SSA at 800-772-1213 several times. Twice, I experienced the long wait times you did. But another time, I got through almost right away. So you can keep trying to call. Or go online at www.socialsecurity.gov.
I turn 66 on Aug. 22. I've started the online application process, but I've hit a snag. One question asks which month I want my benefits to begin. I do not want any reduced benefits, so I want to make sure I start my benefits at age 66. I'm afraid if I say I want my benefits to start in August, I will get a check in August, which I know is the July payment (because Social Security checks are paid one month late). Or should I say I want my benefits to start in September (which will be the August payment)?
A: Don't worry about the payment dates. Just concentrate on which month you want your Social Security entitlement to begin. In your case, that would be August. So when the application asks which month you want your benefits to begin, you will answer August. Your first check will come in September, but it will be the payment for August.
I will be 66 on Sept. 28. I want my full benefits to start when I am 66. The application form is asking me when I want my benefits to begin. Should I say in October because I am not 66 until the end of September?
A: Even though you are not 66 until near the end of September, the rules say you are due a full retirement age benefit for the entire month. So you should say you want September to be the month you want your benefits to begin. (And that September payment will be sent to you in October.)
I signed up for Social Security when I was 62 years old. I got checks for about 18 months. Then I returned to work full time, so my benefits were stopped. I am about to turn 66 and the earnings penalties will no longer apply to me, so I need to file a new claim to start things up again. I tried doing it online, but it wouldn't let me. What should I do?
A: The system won't let you file a retirement claim because you already did that when you were 62. Your benefits were simply suspended when you went back to work. Now that you are turning 66, you merely need to get someone at your Social Security office to "unsuspend" your retirement checks. That's a matter of that SSA representative pushing a few buttons, as opposed to processing a new claim.