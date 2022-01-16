Social Security & You: A COLA gift from Congress few seniors know about

Instead, mobs of angry senior citizens around the country started to form into groups demanding justice. Even advice columnist Ann Landers got into the fray. She’s the one who came up with the infamous moniker: “notch babies.” And all these so-called notch babies mistakenly thought they were singled out for lower benefit adjustments than everyone else. To repeat the facts: They were getting slightly lower benefits than people born 1916 and earlier, but they were getting higher benefits than everyone born after 1921.

Then greedy lobbying groups got into the mix and really muddied things. They sent letters to folks born in the so-called “notch years” telling them they were being cheated out of Social Security benefits and asking for donations to “fight this injustice.” And to help fill their coffers even more, the lobbyists deceitfully expanded the definition of those notch years to include everyone born through 1926. Some inexplicably even pushed the notch cutoff into 1930s dates of birth! So senior citizens of all ages started sending in tens of millions of dollars — money that paid for many overpriced lobbyists and some pretty nice office space on K Street in Washington, D.C., but money that accomplished nothing else. After all, there really was no “injustice” to fight.

Sadly, millions of seniors born between 1917 and 1926 or even later went to their graves bitter and disappointed — including my own mother! Those few who are still alive believe to this day that they are being cheated out of Social Security benefits. If you know one of these people, please tell them to enjoy what time they have left on Earth and stop fretting about an alleged injustice that never happened.

