Social Security & You: A Woman's Guide to Social Security

The one exception to that rule applies to widows (or divorced widows). A widow has the choice of taking reduced benefits on one record and later switching to full benefits on another record. For example, a widow could take reduced retirement benefits at age 62 (assuming she is not working), and then at age 66 switch to full widow’s benefits.

Dependency

This is an important eligibility factor for spousal benefits. Simply put — you do not qualify for wife’s or widow’s benefits just because you are or were married to your husband. Instead, you qualify for those benefits if you are/were married AND if you are/were financially dependent on your husband. To keep matters simple, the law just assumes that if your Social Security benefit is less than your husband’s benefit, then you are deemed to be financially dependent on him. This does NOT mean that just because your Social Security rate is less than your husband’s rate, you automatically qualify for benefits on his record. All it means is that you meet the dependency test — just one of several entitlement factors.