Social Security & You: Clarifying benefits for wives

I should clarify that I am talking about the accuracy of the initial calculation of a person’s basic Social Security benefit amount. People getting ongoing Social Security checks can be paid incorrectly from time to time. But that’s usually because the SSA has faulty information. For example, a person who is working and making more than the earnings penalty limit fails to inform the government of his or her income, resulting in benefits being paid that were not due. Those kinds of “overpayments” are common. But the person’s basic Social Security benefit amount is still accurate.

Here’s a recent question I got from a reader: “I am 82 years old. My wife is 80. I’m getting less money from Social Security than any of our friends. And my wife doesn’t get any benefits on my record, but all the other women we know get their husband’s Social Security. How can we get this corrected?”

I answered this person by saying there is probably nothing to correct. As I mentioned above, there are dozens of different reasons why the benefits you get are different than what your friends get. Besides, the time to question the accuracy of your Social Security checks is when they first start. That’s when you have a formal appeal period to request a review of your claim. There is no point in questioning it 20 years later. But if this is going to continue to bother you, you could call the SSA at 800-772-1213 and hope you find a friendly agent who will go over all your records with you.

