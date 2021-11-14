Social Security & You: Even More Questions From Women

I’ve speculated before that most of the readers of my column are women. And that conjecture is based on the fact that I seem to get many more emails from them than I get from men. That’s why, for example, in the past month, I’ve written two columns targeted to my female readers. But I guess I didn’t do a very good job of helping them understand the Social Security program because those columns seem to have generated even more emails from women. Here is a sampling.

Q: I am 75 years old and getting widow’s benefits from my first husband, who died many years ago. I was married a second time for 20 years to another man. He was a doctor and made very good money. I divorced him because of physical abuse I suffered. He is living in a beach house in San Diego. I live in a duplex in Waco, Texas. What I can’t figure out is: Why am I not getting any of his Social Security?

A: You’re not getting any of his Social Security because he’s not dead — yet! (I’m not trying to give you any ideas!) Or to put that another way, a widow’s rate pays up to twice as much as the rate paid to a wife (or divorced wife) of a guy who is still alive.