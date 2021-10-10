Social Security & You: Fault Ourselves ─ Not Our Politicians

And speaking of those changes, this gets me back to the second wave of reactions to my recent column that offered proposals to reform Social Security. And let me point out the reforms I offered in that column were not my ideas. I was simply pointing out some of the more commonly cited proposals for changes to Social Security.

Anyway, what I learned from the reactions I heard is this: People say they want Social Security to be reformed. But what so many of them really are saying is: “I like those reforms that cut the other guy’s Social Security check or raise the other guy’s taxes. But don’t mess with my Social Security!”

Here is an example of what I mean. One of the proposals called for a very minor cut, one-fourth of 1%, to the annual cost of living adjustment that all Social Security beneficiaries receive. I pointed out that most economists agree that the formula for figuring Social Security COLAs is too generous. Well, my goodness, you’d have thought the proposal called for cutting everyone’s Social Security benefit in half. Let me repeat, the suggestion was a one-fourth of 1% cut. Not a single older adult who reacted to that reform idea liked it. In fact, it would be fair to say they all hated it and vowed to never vote for anyone who even hinted at such a change.