Social Security & You: How a Social Security benefit is figured

There are some columns I could repeat over and over again — because I’m asked the same questions over and over again. One of the most common questions I’m asked is this: “How is my Social Security benefit figured?” I’ve answered this question many times in past columns, and I’m going to do it again today.

This answer will be in two parts. The first part will provide a relatively simple explanation of the process. It is for those people (probably the majority of my readers) who want a general idea of how their benefit will be figured. They just don’t need or want to know all the nitty-gritty details. The second part of the answer will be for those who want to know it all and want to become experts in the Social Security benefit computation formula.

So, let’s start simple. In a nutshell, a Social Security retirement benefit is a percentage of your average monthly income using your highest 35 years of inflation-adjusted earnings.

When you file for retirement benefits, the Social Security Administration will look at your earnings history and pull out your highest 35 years. They don’t have to be consecutive. If you don’t have 35 years of earnings, the SSA must plug in an annual salary of “zero” for every year you did not work, until the 35-year base is reached.