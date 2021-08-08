Social Security & You: How To Handle Social Security Affairs When Someone Dies

But there is a flip side to that perceived drawback to Social Security’s proration rules. And it could be good news for any survivors due benefits on the deceased’s Social Security account. Let’s say that Bill died on June 28. If his wife, Sarah, was due widow’s benefits, she would be paid those benefits for the whole month of June, even though she was a widow for only three days of the month.

So, to repeat, when someone dies, the Social Security check for the month of death must be returned. But that’s only if you get the check in the first place.

I added that qualifier because there is a very good chance the check won’t even show up in the deceased’s bank account. As you may have heard, there are all kinds of computer-matching operations that go on between various government agencies and banks. So if the Treasury Department learns of a person’s death in time, they won’t even issue the Social Security benefit. Or, if the check was issued, the bank will likely intercept the payment and return it to the government before it even hits the deceased’s checking account. In other words, you usually don’t have to worry about returning any Social Security checks. It’s almost always done for you.