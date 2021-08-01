Social Security & You: I'll Tell You What's Right With Social Security

Q: I’ll tell you what’s wrong with Social Security! I just heard something about the program that is making my blood boil. I am 63 years old, and I never worked outside the home. My husband is 62, and he is still working. He doesn’t plan to retire and apply for Social Security until he is 70 years old. And I was told I have to wait until he signs up for Social Security before I can get any Social Security myself. If this is true, I’m upset. But here is what really ticks me off. I have a friend who is divorced. She is 62 years old. Like me, she never worked. Her ex-husband, like my husband, is 62, and he’s still working. He plans to keep working until age 67 before he signs up for Social Security. But my friend says she has already applied for divorced wife’s benefits, and her checks will start soon. How can this possibly be fair?