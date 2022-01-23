Social Security & You: Lapses in Service and Advice at the SSA

I heard from a 67-year-old guy who just started getting Social Security benefits. He has a 40-year-old son who has been disabled since birth. That son is getting a “disabled adult child” benefit on his record. He also has a 57-year-old wife who doesn’t work outside the home. She stays home to provide full-time care to their disabled son. This retiree did some research and figured out that his wife should also be getting benefits on his record. (A wife gets benefits if she is over age 62 or if she is under 62 but caring for a minor or disabled child.) The money she is due would be reduced by a rule that limits benefits payable to a family. But the bottom line is that she is due something. His wife called the SSA’s 800 number and was told she was not eligible for benefits. That’s when the couple wrote me. I told the wife to call the SSA back and insist on filing a claim. She did that. She was once again told she is not eligible for benefits. And when she insisted on filing a claim, the agent told her, “I am not going to take your claim because you are not eligible for benefits.”