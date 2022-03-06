Social Security & You: Most common Social Security questions

I get hundreds of emails each week from my readers. I try to answer them all, but I probably answer many of the same questions over and over again. I’ll include those common questions in today’s column. My answers are going to be short and to the point, just so I can squeeze in as many questions as I can in the limited space I have.

Q: I’m 62. My husband is 67 and getting Social Security. Can I file for spousal benefits on his record and save my own until I’m 70?

A: No, you can’t do that. You always must file for your own benefits first. Only after you do that can you look to your husband’s record to see if you can get any additional spousal benefits.

Q: I am 60 and not working. My husband recently died. Can I file for widow’s benefits now and save my own until I am 70?

A: Yes, you can do that. A widow does not have the same restrictions that apply to a spouse with a living husband (as explained in the first Q and A.). You can file for widow’s benefits now, and then switch to 100% of your own at full retirement age or wait until 70 and get about 130%.

Q: If I die, what will my wife get?