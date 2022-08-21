Social Security & You: Nothing surprising about 'big changes'

I don’t know how you folks get by without being scared out of your wits by misleading Social Security stories you read in newspapers or see online. Because I know the subject so well and because I can decipher the confusing and sometimes scary Social Security-related muck that’s out there, it doesn’t bother me. But I can see where a Social Security layperson could get worried or fooled by so much of what you see in print or online.

I was reading the online version of a major national newspaper and saw this headline: “Attention seniors: 4 big Social Security changes coming in 2023.”

When I first read that headline, even I kind of panicked. I thought: “Oh my gosh! I always stay on top of this Social Security stuff. And I haven’t heard anything about Congress making any big Social Security changes that would go into effect next year.”

But then I opened the story and read it. And guess what? These “big changes” are just routine updates that happen to the Social Security program every year. So, why the provocative and misleading headline? In some ways, I get it. If the newspaper had used the headline, “Routine and boring Social Security updates for 2023” — well, no one would have read that story. But the attention-grabbing “big changes” headline draws people (including me) in.

So, what are the “big changes” upcoming in 2023? Of course, first, there will be the annual cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) in January. And because inflation has been running high, the next COLA will also be high. It’s supposed to be around the 10% mark.

Instead of just announcing the upcoming COLA, this national newspaper could have done their readers a real service and answered the question everyone is asking me. And that question usually goes something like this: “I was planning to wait until I reach my full retirement age later in 2023 to file for my Social Security. But I want to get the benefits of this projected big COLA. So, do I have to file for reduced early benefits in 2022 to get the 10% increase in my benefits in early 2023?”

And the answer is no. If you aren’t getting benefits when the COLA comes out (i.e., in January 2023), the same COLA increase is built into the Social Security benefit formula for future Social Security recipients.

The next “big change” the newspaper hyped is the routine and annual increase in the wage base — the amount of income subject to the Social Security payroll tax. That limit is $147,000 this year and will automatically go up next year (based on increases in the average national wage) — as it has gone up every year for the past 30 years or so.

Of course, this change doesn’t affect most people reading this column. It only affects those who are still working and making more than $147,000 per year. So, if you’re in that boat, I suppose you could classify this as a “big change.” But it is absolutely not a surprise or unexpected.

The third “big change” the newspaper story talked about is the increase in the retirement age. I mean, c’mon: is this news? Absolutely not. The law increasing the retirement age from 65 to 67 was passed in 1984. And it’s been gradually phased in over the past 40 years. We have reached the point now where the retirement age is 66 and 6 months for people born in 1957, and those folks will be reaching that “full retirement age” in 2023. But I challenge the editors of that newspaper to find me one reader and potential retiree born in 1957 who didn’t know that was his or her full retirement age.

And finally, the fourth “big change” is the increase in the earnings penalty limits for Social Security recipients under their full retirement age who might be working part time. The limit is currently $19,560. For every $2 you earn over that limit, $1 is withheld from your Social Security benefits. But once again, the update to the limit is an automatic increase that has happened every year for the past 30 years or so. It’s not a big deal. It’s not a big change. And frankly, it’s just not news.

And speaking of misleading Social Security-related “news” stories, sometimes they are so downright silly that I hope most of my readers can understand that they are totally bogus.