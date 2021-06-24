Social Security & You: People Who Don't Want Social Security

A: That's not how it works. You can't give away your Social Security, although in a roundabout way, you can do something similar. And your wife may be eligible for spousal benefits on your account. Let me explain.

Because you have worked and paid into the U.S. Social Security system for a quarter century, you are due Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62. Even if you move back to France, you are still due the money. (You worked and earned it, after all.) And your Social Security checks can be sent to your bank account in France.

When you file for benefits, your ex-wife can file for spousal benefits on your record. (This is assuming she has not remarried, is not working and is not due higher benefits on her own Social Security record.)

At the beginning of this answer, I said you can't give your Social Security to your ex-wife. And by that, I meant you can't assign the benefits to be paid in her name. But once you start getting your monthly benefits, the money is yours to do with as you please. So if you want to send her money each month in the amount of your Social Security check, go ahead and do it. And by the way, your ex is one lucky woman!