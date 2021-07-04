Social Security & You: Privacy laws and Social Security

I recall my days as a trainee with the Social Security Administration. And gosh, that was almost 50 years ago. The very first thing drilled into our heads was a law called the Privacy Act, which prevented us from disclosing any information about anyone’s Social Security record to anyone other than the record holder.

Almost all Americans agree that the law makes sense. You certainly don’t want the government sharing earnings or benefit information from your Social Security files with other people. And “other people” means everyone — including spouses. This isn’t too much of an issue for most married couples. For example, I know what my wife’s Social Security benefit is, and she knows what I am getting because we share that information with each other.

But if we weren’t a couple who shared that information, I would not be able to call the SSA to find out what she is getting, and she would not be able to call the SSA to find out what I am getting. The government, or at least the Social Security Administration, is very strict about upholding these privacy laws.

And that can sometimes lead to problems when people try to get Social Security information about a spouse for legitimate reasons. This is especially true when it comes to divorced couples. Today’s emails provide examples of this.