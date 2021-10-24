Social Security & You: Questions from my women readers

Q: I just turned 62. My 68-year-old husband is already getting his benefits. He says I should take reduced spousal benefits on his record now and then at my full retirement age, switch to 100% of my own Social Security. How do I go about doing that?

A: You can’t do that. The rules say you must always file for your own Social Security benefits first. Once you’ve done that, then you can see if you might be due any extra spousal benefits on your husband’s record. Or to answer your question a different way, you generally can’t take reduced benefits on one record while holding off to get higher benefits on another record later on.

This next question is a bit of a twist on this scenario.

Q: I am about to turn 62. My husband also is 62. I want to file for my own Social Security now. My husband, who was the much higher wage earner, plans to wait until he is 67 to file for his. If I file for my own now, can I later switch to higher spousal benefits on his record?