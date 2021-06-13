Social Security & You: Self-employed people 'cook the books'

I just hope that you took some of that money you saved by not paying Social Security taxes and bought yourself a good disability insurance policy.

Q: My ex-husband and I had a small but successful bookstore for many years before we divorced. All the earnings from that business went on his Social Security record even though I did all the bookkeeping and payroll and other office duties. My ex is 61, but I am almost 65. I checked with Social Security and learned I am due nothing. And I’m sure my ex will one day get a big fat Social Security check. I think Social Security is cheating me. I plan to go back and refile our taxes.

A: Social Security isn’t cheating you. Your ex-husband cheated you. Or possibly, you cheated yourself.

You said you did all the bookkeeping for the business. If that included the filing of tax returns, you should have done a better job of it. Or if someone did your taxes for you, you should have been asking some questions way back then.