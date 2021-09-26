Social Security & You: Should a Housewife Get Social Security Credits?

And then let’s look at their neighbors, Barney and Betty. If Barney made $100,000 per year and Betty also worked outside the home and made $50,000 per year, for a total combined income of $150,000, $75,000 would be placed in each of their Social Security accounts.

On the surface, this might sound like a good idea to some. But one big reason this plan never went anywhere is because of the negative impact this plan would have on a married couple’s potential Social Security benefits.

To show you what I mean, let’s go back to Fred and Wilma. Fred was making $100,000 per year and Wilma had no Social Security covered earnings. Under the current Social Security system, because he has fairly high earnings, Fred would probably end up with a pretty high monthly Social Security check. Let’s say it would be $3,000 per month. Also, under the current system, his stay-at-home wife Wilma would qualify for spousal benefits on Fred’s record — anywhere from 30% to 50%, depending on her age. To keep my math simple, we’ll give her the 50% rate. So that means Fred will get $3,000 per month from Social Security and Wilma will get $1,500 per month from Social Security for total benefits of $4,500 per month.