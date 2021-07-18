Social Security & You: Social Security 101

And here's a special message for any disabled seniors. Once you are over your full retirement age, disability benefits are no longer payable. Or to put that another way, after FRA, a disability benefit pays the same rate as a retirement benefit.

Spousal benefits

Before I get into this section, a qualifier. Although both wives and husbands are potentially due benefits on the other spouse's Social Security account, I'm going to address this section to women because 95% of such benefits are paid to women and it will eliminate a lot of cumbersome "he/she" or "him/her" double pronouns.

A woman can get spousal benefits on her husband's record if he is already getting benefits; if she is at least 62 years old; and if she is not due higher benefits on her own record.

A divorced woman can get benefits on her ex-husband's record if he is at least 62 years old (note: he does not have to be getting benefits himself); if they were married for at least 10 years; if she is not currently married to someone else; if she is at least 62 years old; and if she is not due higher benefits on her own Social Security record.