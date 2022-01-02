Social Security & You: Social Security update for 2022

People under their full retirement age who get Social Security retirement or survivors benefits but who are still working are subject to limits on the amount of money they can earn and still receive all their Social Security checks. That limit was $18,960 in 2021 and will be $19,560 in 2022. For every $2 a person earns over those limits, $1 is withheld from his or her monthly benefits.

There is a higher earnings threshold in the year a person turns full retirement age that applies from the beginning of the year until the month the person reaches FRA. (The income penalty goes away once a person reaches that magic age.) That threshold goes up from $50,520 in 2021 to $51,960 in 2022.

A couple of other Social Security provisions are also impacted by inflationary increases. For example, people getting disability benefits who try to work can generally continue getting those benefits as long as they are not working at a “substantial” level. In 2021, the law defined substantial work as any job paying $1,310 or more per month. In 2022, that substantial earnings level increases to $1,350 monthly.

Finally, the Supplemental Security Income basic federal payment level for one person goes up from $794 in 2021 to $841 in 2022. SSI is a federal welfare program administered by the SSA, but it is not a Social Security benefit. It is paid for out of general revenues, not Social Security taxes.

If you have a Social Security question, Tom Margenau has a book with all the answers. It’s called “Social Security: Simple and Smart.” You can find the book at creators.com/books. Or look for it on Amazon or other book outlets. To find out more about him and to read past columns and see features from other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.