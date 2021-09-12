Social Security & You: Social Security will not go broke

Here we go again. Another round of scare stories about the impending doom of Social Security. Headlines, such as this one in my local newspaper — “Social Security moves closer to bankruptcy” — have many of my readers on edge.

These kinds of headlines were prompted by a report released last week from the Social Security Board of Trustees that said the nation’s bedrock social insurance program is one year closer to insolvency. It said that if no changes are made to the program by 2034, the system would be unable to pay full benefits. That’s one year earlier than the 2035 date in last year’s report.

My emails clearly indicate that news has many of my readers saying, “what do we do now?” But frankly, it’s got me saying, “Ho-hum. Been there, done that.” Without trying to be too flippant, let me explain.