Social Security & You: Supplemental Security Income ─ It is a welfare program

For example, you can only get SSI if your income and assets are below certain limits. (Currently, you won’t qualify for SSI if you have more than about $800 per month in income and more than $2,000 in liquid assets.)

So anyway, SSI is a welfare program. You must be either over 65 and poor or under 65, disabled and poor to get benefits. Your son probably could not get SSI when he was young because your income would have prevented him from qualifying. But once he turned 18, your income no longer counted against him and that’s why he now gets SSI.

But like all other welfare programs, the rules require that your son file for any other benefits he might be due. So once you file for your Social Security retirement, your son is going to be eligible for what are known as “disabled adult child” benefits on your record. He will be due an amount equal to 50% of your full retirement rate, even though you will be getting reduced age 62 benefits.

So let’s say your full retirement age benefit is $2,800 per month. That means your son will start getting $1,400 monthly in disabled child benefits. And once those checks start rolling in, his SSI benefit, which I’m guessing is around $800 per month, is going to stop.