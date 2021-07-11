Social Security & You: There is no marriage penalty with social security

But to repeat: Family maximum business does not come into play when we are talking about benefits payable to married couples.

The primary message of this column is that there is no marriage penalty associated with Social Security when it comes to your own Social Security benefits. However, if you are getting Social Security benefits on the account of a prior spouse, those benefits could stop if you remarry. Here are some letters from readers in that kind of situation.

Q: I am 68 years old. I don’t have my own Social Security, but I’m getting benefits as a divorced wife off my husband’s Social Security record. I have met another man. But I’ve been told that if we get married, I will lose my ex’s Social Security. How can this be? I was married to him for 28 years. Don’t I deserve some of his Social Security?

A: Well, in the eyes of the law, you don’t. And it all has to do with the issue of dependency. You are getting benefits on your ex-husband’s record because you are considered his dependent. In other words, you depended on his income to survive while he was working, and you depend on part of his Social Security to get by now that he is retired. Dependency is the key to your eligibility for divorced wife’s benefits.