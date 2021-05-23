Social Security & You: There oughta be a law

Having given you all these instructions for wading through the SSA website to find various laws and rules and regulations, I’ve found that a simple Google search can work just as well. And here is a big hint for doing that. Always start out your search with the words “Social Security.” For example, say you wanted information on the 10-year duration of marriage rule that applies to a divorced husband or wife trying to get benefits on an ex-spouse’s Social Security record. When you do the Google search, don’t just type in “10-year marriage rule.” Make sure you type in “Social Security 10-year marriage rule.” Lots of helpful links will pop up ─ some of them leading to a POMS reference or maybe even the law.

I’ve got just a little space left, and I’m going to completely shift gears and pass along something a reader recently shared with me. Here is what he said.

“In your recent column on rules about Social Security checks, you mention how beneficiaries get checks on a Wednesday (second, third or fourth) depending on their birthday, with the exception of some old-timers who still get their checks on the third of the month.

“You left out an exception: If a beneficiary has someone else collecting checks based on the primary’s Social Security number, the primary beneficiary’s pay date changes to the third of every month. Being born on March 16, 1949, I got my check on the third Wednesday until my ex-wife reached the age to collect based on my Social Security account. Then I began receiving checks on the third of each month and do so to this date. The SSA sent me a letter explaining the change in the pay date and listed reasons (there were a couple of others, but I don’t recall what they were), including the one that affected me.”

