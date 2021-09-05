Social Security & You: Think twice before jumping on the maximizing bandwagon

A: The best way to help you figure this out is by looking at the numbers. Your husband gave me the benefit projections in a subsequent email. Frank’s full retirement benefit is $3,010. His benefit at age 70 will be $3,973. He told me your full retirement rate would be $1,390. If you take benefits at 62, you’d get $1,002.

And before I go on, here’s an apology. Most of the rest of this column is going to be filled with lots of numbers and lots of math. I hate too many numbers and too much math. I think it just confuses most readers. But to make the points I want to make, I have to trot out all these numbers. If your eyes start to glaze over with math anxiety, just go to the last paragraph or two of the column to see my bottom-line message. OK, here comes the math.

Frank wants you to wait until your full retirement age, which for you is age 66 and 10 months, and start collecting $1,390. Then a little more than three years after that, when he turns 70, he wants you to file for spousal benefits on his record. At that point, you’d be due an amount equal to 50% of his age 66 rate, not his age 70 rate. Fifty percent of $3,010 is $1,505. So, you’d keep getting your $1,390 retirement benefit and then you’d get $115 in spousal benefits to take you up to the $1,505 rate you are due.