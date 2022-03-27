Social Security & You: Tips for finding Social Security information online

One reason you may be looking for information online is because for almost two years now, it’s been almost impossible to talk to a human being at the SSA. And that leads to something I want to get off my chest. It’s a message to the leaders of the Social Security Administration. IT’S TIME TO REOPEN LOCAL SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICES. Millions of businesses and government agencies around the nation and around the world have reopened. Some a long time ago. Yet the SSA offices essentially remain closed, except for very unusual situations.

I really have no idea why local Social Security offices are still closed. I’ve got a hunch it’s a union thing. Way back in January, the head of the SSA issued a press release that started out with this statement: “I am very pleased to share that we have successfully reached agreement with our three labor unions on our reentry plan.”

That was almost three months ago. And still nothing has happened. It’s time for those offices to reopen. Services offered by the SSA have slipped to unprecedentedly poor levels. I constantly (like every single day) hear from readers who tell me that they wait for hours to get through to someone at the agency’s toll-free number (800-772-1213). Or they wait for months to get a Social Security problem resolved.

I just think it’s time to send employees back to their workstations, whether that be in a local Social Security office, or one of the call centers, or at the agency’s various processing centers and headquarters offices. OK, I got that off my chest.

If you have a Social Security question, Tom Margenau has a book with all the answers. It’s called “Social Security: Simple and Smart.” You can find the book at creators.com/books. Or look for it on Amazon or other book outlets. To find out more about him and to read past columns and see features from other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.