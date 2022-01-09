Social Security & You: Turning Full Retirement Age in 2022? Consider Filing for Benefits This Month

Even if Ed was going to make more than the $51,960 income threshold between January and June, he only loses one dollar in Social Security benefits for each three dollars he earns over that amount. So, he still might come out ahead by filing in January.

Here is a quick example using that scenario. Let’s say Ed will make $60,000 between January and June. That’s $8,040 over the $51,960 limit. And one third of that excess, or $2,680 must be deducted from his 2022 benefits. But he would still get $26,120 in benefits for the year. That’s still way better than the $15,000 he would be due if he were to wait until July to file for his Social Security.

Please note that this strategy generally only works for those who turn full retirement age in early to mid 2022 and whose earnings prior to reaching FRA are at least close to the $51,960 limit. In other words, if you will make a lot more than $51,960 this year, or if you reach your full retirement age later in the year, you should probably just wait until your FRA to file for your Social Security benefits.