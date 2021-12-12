Social Security & You: Vets Being Misled by Internet Come-ons

Not a week goes by when I don’t get emails from veterans who have been led to believe that they are missing out on some extra Social Security benefits allegedly payable to people who served in the military. Here is a very typical example of such an email.

“I read on the internet that as a veteran, I should be getting an extra $120 per month added to my Social Security check. They said all I have to do is take my DD-214 (military discharge papers) down to my local Social Security office and they will start paying me the extra money. I tried to do that, but nothing happened. What can you tell me about this?”

As is so often the case with these misleading internet come-ons, there is a tiny kernel of truth to the story. But then exaggerated claims and false information take over and things get blown way out of proportion.

Here are the facts in a nutshell: If you were in the military anytime up until 2001, the government may add a small amount of additional earnings to your Social Security record. And note that I am NOT talking about extra money added to your Social Security check. These are simply extra earnings incorporated into your Social Security earnings record — the earnings record upon which your Social Security monthly benefit is based.