Social Security & You: What To Do When SSA Steers You Wrong

Q: My 78-year-old husband recently died. He waited until 70 to file for benefits. He was getting $3,555 per month. I took benefits at 66. I am getting $2,810 per month. I called SSA to ask about widow's benefits. The agent told me I am only due his age 66 rate, which he said was $2,740. And because my own retirement check is more, he said I was due no widow's benefits. I would like your take on this.

A: Well, this isn't my "take." This is the law. And the law says you are due his age 70 benefit rate in the form of widow's benefits. In other words, you will keep getting your $2,810 retirement benefit. And then you will get an additional $745 in widow's benefits to take you up to your husband's $3,555 level.

The SSA rep you talked to might have been confused because the spousal rate payable to a wife (whose husband is still alive) is based on his full retirement age rate. But the rate payable to a widow is based on the deceased husband's actual benefit, including any "delayed retirement credits" earned for waiting until age 70 to file (as your husband did).

So call SSA back immediately and insist on filing a claim for widow's benefits.