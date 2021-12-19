Social Security & You: When and How to File for Social Security Benefits

That’s the “when to file” message. About three months ahead of time would be ideal. So now let’s tackle the “how to file” issue.

Probably 90% of us have rather straightforward Social Security claims. That means you are just filing for your own Social Security benefits. In that case, I strongly recommend you file online at socialsecurity.gov. It’s simple and easy. I did so a few years back and it probably took me all of a half-hour to finish the process. Check the website yourself and see how easy it is.

But if you have a scenario that you think might be complicated (like trying to get a combination of retirement and spousal benefits), then you should probably do that in person. Call the SSA at 800-772-1213 to set up a phone interview. (According to the SSA’s website, in-office appointments to file Social Security claims are not being offered at this time.)

And if you are filing for widow’s benefits, that must be done by phone. Claims for widow’s benefits cannot be done online. That’s because there may be filing options a widow has that are more easily explained by talking to someone in person rather than online.