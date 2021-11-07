Social Security & You: When Grandma Needs Help Managing Her Social Security Benefits

It’s nice that your grandma has someone like you who is looking after her. But there are times when that doesn’t happen. Someone may need a payee, but no one is willingly coming forward to serve in that role. SSA has a list of preferred payees, with close family members or those who have custody of the Social Security beneficiary at the top of the list. And sometimes if a person is in an institution, like a nursing home or other care facility, it’s just easiest to have the benefits sent directly to that institution.

There are also times when there can be a family squabble over who should be the payee for a mentally incompetent person. Different family members will each insist that the benefits be paid to themselves. Then SSA must investigate, usually using that aforementioned list of preferred payees, and decide who is the proper person for that role.

There are also times when one family member will accuse another family member of misusing the Social Security funds meant for an incapable Social Security beneficiary. Once again, SSA has to step into the middle of these family quarrels and figure out what is going on.

A lot of this can be avoided with what SSA calls an “advance designation of representative payee.” If you are a Social Security beneficiary who is still in good mental health, you can contact SSA and name someone you would prefer to be your payee if the need ever arises. This could avoid a lot of hassles later on.

