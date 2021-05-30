Social Security & You: Yet Another WEP and GPO Column

The other rule that so many people misunderstand is the government pension offset, or GPO. In a nutshell, that law says that an amount equal to two-thirds of a non-Social Security-covered pension must be deducted from any Social Security dependent’s benefits a person might be due. In effect, the law prevents most folks who work at jobs not covered by Social Security from collecting benefits as a wife, widow, husband or widower from a spouse’s Social Security record.

What these people don’t realize is that the government pension offset law simply treats them in the same way that all other working people have always been treated. For example, if a woman who worked at a job that was covered by Social Security gets a Social Security retirement pension, that pension has always offset any spousal benefits she might have been due. Before the GPO law went into effect, people getting a non-Social Security pension were the only working people in this country who could get their own retirement pension and a full dependent’s benefit from Social Security.

And the GPO law actually gives these people a bit of a break. Social Security retirement pensions offset spousal benefits dollar for dollar. But a non-Social Security retirement pension causes only a two-thirds offset. In other words, for each $3 you get in a teacher’s or other noncovered pension, you lose only $2 from Social Security spousal benefits.

Due to space constraints, this has been a very simplified explanation of some very complicated laws. To learn more about WEP and GPO, order my book, “Social Security: Simple and Smart.” There is a fact sheet in that book that explains these rules in much more detail.

