Social Security & You: You're not being cheated by Social Security

Q: I just reached my full retirement age of 66 and 2 months. I called Social Security and told them I wanted to file for spousal benefits on my wife's record now and save my own until age 70. I have lots of friends who did this. But the Social Security agent told me the law had changed. Why is the government trying to cheat me out of benefits that all my friends can get?

A: The government isn't cheating you out of anything. In fact, it's your friends who sort of cheated the government out of benefits they really were never supposed to get. I'll explain.

The law has always classified benefits payable to spouses as "dependent" benefits. In other words, you would have to be financially dependent on your wife to claim benefits on her record. And of course, you were not dependent on her. You had your own job, and now you have your own Social Security pension.

But back a couple decades ago, Congress inadvertently messed things up when they changed the law that allowed retirees over their full retirement age to earn as much money as they want and still be eligible for benefits. As part of that law, they mistakenly removed the dependency clause from spousal benefits.