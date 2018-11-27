SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WNDW #solar--SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTC: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com),

developer of transparent coatings that turn ordinary glass into

electricity-generating windows, today announced the completion of a $25

million equity financing. Kalen Capital Corporation (KCC), the family

office of Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, founder and Chairman of the company, has

invested approximately $24.9 million in this round.

“This capital infusion marks a historical inflection point for

SolarWindow and our nearly 15,000 shareholders. With this capital in

hand and a decade of research and development behind us, we can now

purchase equipment and hire personnel required for manufacturing of

electricity-generating glass, a brand-new form of electrification,”

stated Mr. John Conklin, President and CEO of SolarWindow Technologies.

Mr. Rayat originally conceived the idea of transparent

electricity-generating glass to harness the endless amounts of solar

energy streaming through millions of building windows daily. A decade

later, SolarWindow™ is the subject of more than 90 U.S. and

international patents and trademarks, numerous record-setting

breakthroughs, and independent, third-party validation. His investment

today will drive Mr. Rayat’s early vision forward to a commercial

product.

“My financial investment and confidence in SolarWindow is stronger than

ever. I believe that we’re in the right place at the right time, and am

proud to support the launch of one of the most exciting technology

start-ups in recent memory,” stated Mr. Rayat.

“I envision SolarWindow changing the way we power our buildings with

clean energy that not only benefits our environment, but also generates

greater financial returns. As a commercial real estate investor and

building owner, I see huge upside for developers, building owners, and

even tenants who can lower their operating costs while increasing

property values as green buildings.”

When clad with electricity-generating windows, tall towers and

skyscrapers could become clean power generators. A single SolarWindow™

installation on a 50-story building, for example, could reduce

electricity costs by as much as 50% per year, avoid more than two

million miles of equivalent carbon dioxide emitted by vehicles on the

road, and achieve a one-year financial payback, according to

independently-validated engineering modeling.

Almost 40% of electricity in the U.S. is generated by fossil fuels.

Reducing the burning of these fuels could help mitigate their impact on

climate change, which a recent report mandated by U.S. Congress says is

“an immediate threat, not a far-off possibility.”

The $25 million equity financing announced today consisted of (i) $19.8

million cash component, of which KCC accounted for approximately $19.7

million, and (ii) an additional $5.2 million debt conversion component

reflecting the conversion by KCC of $3.6 million principal amount of

outstanding loan indebtedness and $1.6 million of accrued and unpaid

interest thereon into equity of the company.

A description of the terms of the financing are included in the

company’s current report on Form 8-K, which is expected to be filed on

or before November 30, 2018.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com)

creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied

to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows into

electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural,

artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.

Targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which

consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the company’s

transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by

up to 50% and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners,

the industry’s fastest financial return, according to

independently-validated company power and financial modeling.

Power and Financial Model Disclaimer

The company’s Proprietary Power Production & Financial Model (Power &

Financial Model) uses photovoltaic (PV) modeling calculations, which are

consistent with renewable energy practitioner standards for assessing,

evaluating and estimating renewable energy for a PV project. The Power &

Financial Model estimator takes into consideration building geographic

location, solar radiation for flat-plate collectors (SolarWindow™

irradiance is derated to account for 360 degrees building orientation

and vertical installation), climate zone energy use and generalized

skyscraper building characteristics when estimating PV power and energy

production, and carbon dioxide equivalents. Actual power, energy

production and carbon dioxide equivalents modeled may vary based upon

building-to-building situational characteristics and varying

installation methodologies.

For additional information, please call Briana Erickson at 800-213-0689

or visit: www.solarwindow.com.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.

Follow us on Twitter @solartechwindow,

or follow us on Facebook.

To view the full HTML text of this release, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/media/news-events/.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and

other information to our investors using SEC filings and press releases.

We use our website and social media to communicate with our subscribers,

shareholders and the public about the company, SolarWindow™ technology

development, and other corporate matters that are in the public domain.

At this time, the company will not post information on social media that

could be deemed to be material information unless that information was

distributed to public distribution channels first. We encourage

investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the

information we post on the company’s website and the social media

channels listed below:

• Facebook

• Twitter

* This list may be updated from time to time.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking

Statements

No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of

an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release

contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current

expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future

events. Although SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (the “company” or

“SolarWindow Technologies”) believes that the expectations reflected in

the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are

based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations

and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking

statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans,

strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the

words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these

words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The

reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and

uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions,

intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new

competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government

regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits,

increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts

or agreements, technological obsolescence of the company's products,

technical problems with the company's research and products, price

increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative

proceedings involving the company, the possible acquisition of new

businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do

not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible

fluctuation and volatility of the company's operating results, financial

condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling

cases, dilution in the company's ownership of its business, adverse

publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research,

development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key

executives and research scientists, changes in interest rates,

inflationary factors, and other specific risks. There can be no

assurance that further research and development will validate and

support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further,

there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will

be obtained or that SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. will be able to

develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies.

In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially are discussed in the company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form

10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports

and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room

maintained by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street,

N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation

of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities & Exchange

Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and

information statements, and other information regarding issuers that

file electronically with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of

any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to

reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect

the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Briana Erickson

800-213-0689

info@solarwindow.com

www.solarwindow.com.

Damaak

Group

415-488-5281

media@solarwindow.com

