SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WNDW #solar--SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTC: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com),
developer of transparent coatings that turn ordinary glass into
electricity-generating windows, today announced the completion of a $25
million equity financing. Kalen Capital Corporation (KCC), the family
office of Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, founder and Chairman of the company, has
invested approximately $24.9 million in this round.
“This capital infusion marks a historical inflection point for
SolarWindow and our nearly 15,000 shareholders. With this capital in
hand and a decade of research and development behind us, we can now
purchase equipment and hire personnel required for manufacturing of
electricity-generating glass, a brand-new form of electrification,”
stated Mr. John Conklin, President and CEO of SolarWindow Technologies.
Mr. Rayat originally conceived the idea of transparent
electricity-generating glass to harness the endless amounts of solar
energy streaming through millions of building windows daily. A decade
later, SolarWindow™ is the subject of more than 90 U.S. and
international patents and trademarks, numerous record-setting
breakthroughs, and independent, third-party validation. His investment
today will drive Mr. Rayat’s early vision forward to a commercial
product.
“My financial investment and confidence in SolarWindow is stronger than
ever. I believe that we’re in the right place at the right time, and am
proud to support the launch of one of the most exciting technology
start-ups in recent memory,” stated Mr. Rayat.
“I envision SolarWindow changing the way we power our buildings with
clean energy that not only benefits our environment, but also generates
greater financial returns. As a commercial real estate investor and
building owner, I see huge upside for developers, building owners, and
even tenants who can lower their operating costs while increasing
property values as green buildings.”
When clad with electricity-generating windows, tall towers and
skyscrapers could become clean power generators. A single SolarWindow™
installation on a 50-story building, for example, could reduce
electricity costs by as much as 50% per year, avoid more than two
million miles of equivalent carbon dioxide emitted by vehicles on the
road, and achieve a one-year financial payback, according to
independently-validated engineering modeling.
Almost 40% of electricity in the U.S. is generated by fossil fuels.
Reducing the burning of these fuels could help mitigate their impact on
climate change, which a recent report mandated by U.S. Congress says is
“an immediate threat, not a far-off possibility.”
The $25 million equity financing announced today consisted of (i) $19.8
million cash component, of which KCC accounted for approximately $19.7
million, and (ii) an additional $5.2 million debt conversion component
reflecting the conversion by KCC of $3.6 million principal amount of
outstanding loan indebtedness and $1.6 million of accrued and unpaid
interest thereon into equity of the company.
A description of the terms of the financing are included in the
company’s current report on Form 8-K, which is expected to be filed on
or before November 30, 2018.
About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com)
creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied
to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows into
electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural,
artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.
Targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which
consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the company’s
transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by
up to 50% and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners,
the industry’s fastest financial return, according to
independently-validated company power and financial modeling.
Power and Financial Model Disclaimer
The company’s Proprietary Power Production & Financial Model (Power &
Financial Model) uses photovoltaic (PV) modeling calculations, which are
consistent with renewable energy practitioner standards for assessing,
evaluating and estimating renewable energy for a PV project. The Power &
Financial Model estimator takes into consideration building geographic
location, solar radiation for flat-plate collectors (SolarWindow™
irradiance is derated to account for 360 degrees building orientation
and vertical installation), climate zone energy use and generalized
skyscraper building characteristics when estimating PV power and energy
production, and carbon dioxide equivalents. Actual power, energy
production and carbon dioxide equivalents modeled may vary based upon
building-to-building situational characteristics and varying
installation methodologies.
For additional information, please call Briana Erickson at 800-213-0689
or visit: www.solarwindow.com.
To receive future press releases via email, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.
Follow us on Twitter @solartechwindow,
or follow us on Facebook.
To view the full HTML text of this release, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/media/news-events/.
Social Media Disclaimer
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and
other information to our investors using SEC filings and press releases.
We use our website and social media to communicate with our subscribers,
shareholders and the public about the company, SolarWindow™ technology
development, and other corporate matters that are in the public domain.
At this time, the company will not post information on social media that
could be deemed to be material information unless that information was
distributed to public distribution channels first. We encourage
investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the
information we post on the company’s website and the social media
channels listed below:
* This list may be updated from time to time.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of
an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release
contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current
expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future
events. Although SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (the “company” or
“SolarWindow Technologies”) believes that the expectations reflected in
the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are
based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations
and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking
statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans,
strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the
words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these
words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The
reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and
uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions,
intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new
competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government
regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits,
increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts
or agreements, technological obsolescence of the company's products,
technical problems with the company's research and products, price
increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative
proceedings involving the company, the possible acquisition of new
businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do
not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible
fluctuation and volatility of the company's operating results, financial
condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling
cases, dilution in the company's ownership of its business, adverse
publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research,
development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key
executives and research scientists, changes in interest rates,
inflationary factors, and other specific risks. There can be no
assurance that further research and development will validate and
support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further,
there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will
be obtained or that SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. will be able to
develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies.
In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially are discussed in the company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form
10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports
and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room
maintained by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street,
N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation
of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities & Exchange
Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission
also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and
information statements, and other information regarding issuers that
file electronically with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of
any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to
reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect
the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Contacts
Briana Erickson
800-213-0689
Damaak
Group
415-488-5281