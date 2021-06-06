Soleo Health Phoenix Earns Prestigious URAC Accreditation

Marks Third Soleo Health Location to Receive URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation
FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#soleohealth--Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today its Phoenix, Arizona location has earned Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation from URAC, the leading independent accrediting organization focused on supporting the quality of health care through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation standards and programs.
With this URAC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, Soleo Health Phoenix demonstrates the highest value and quality in delivering enhanced clinical services to the many patients, payors, manufacturers and providers with whom it works. Soleo Health Phoenix received accreditation after exhibiting its commitment to delivering quality, patient-centric care through exceptional therapy management programs. It was also recognized for its dedication to patient satisfaction and ability to ensure positive clinical outcomes. URAC awards accreditations to specialty pharmacies that meet or exceed more than 20 groups of standards, including, among others, pharmacy operations, patient management and compliance.
Soleo Health Phoenix joins the Company’s Chicago, Illinois and Columbus, Ohio locations in receiving URAC accreditation.
Drew Walk, Soleo Health’s chief executive officer, commented: “We always strive to ensure the delivery of quality patient care, and the prominence of this URAC accreditation is further validation of our dedication to our patients and providers. It is a testament to the levels of care that our highly experienced interdisciplinary team of therapy-care pharmacists, registered nurses and patient care specialists delivers as well as the stringent therapeutic protocols to which we adhere.”
About Soleo Health
Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care.
Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team, comprised of experienced clinical pharmacists and registered nurses, utilizes a consistent patient management process, which leads to quantifiable clinical and economic value while improving the patient experience.
Soleo Health operates 20 locations throughout the U.S. with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC and The Joint Commission. For more information, visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Contacts
Susan Turkell, 303-766-4343