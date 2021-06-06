Soleo Health Phoenix Earns Prestigious URAC Accreditation

With this URAC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, Soleo Health Phoenix demonstrates the highest value and quality in delivering enhanced clinical services to the many patients, payors, manufacturers and providers with whom it works. Soleo Health Phoenix received accreditation after exhibiting its commitment to delivering quality, patient-centric care through exceptional therapy management programs. It was also recognized for its dedication to patient satisfaction and ability to ensure positive clinical outcomes. URAC awards accreditations to specialty pharmacies that meet or exceed more than 20 groups of standards, including, among others, pharmacy operations, patient management and compliance.